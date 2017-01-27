*After 12 years of silence, Buzzfeed caught up with former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant Tiffany Richardson, the woman from Cycle 4 whose apathy and lack of self confidence caused host Tyra Banks to explode on the show like never before…or ever again.

The 2005 dismissal would turn into memes and GIFs a decade later, borrowing choice words from the dressing down like, “Be quiet, Tiffany!,” “I was rooting for you! We were all rooting for you! How dare you?” and “Learn something from this!”

Richardson says she was given a psychological exam to assess her emotional stability, and after failing to make the cut for cycle 3, she lied on the questionnaire and made the cast of cycle 4. She describes the panel’s feedback during elimination as the judges “roasting the f**k out of us” for 15 to 20 minutes per model.

She characterized her dismissal as “1,000 worse” in real life than it looked on the small screen. She said the worst of Tyra’s feedback was left on the cutting room floor.

“I didn’t think she cared. I don’t think she gave a f**k about none of us, except for the ones who made it big,” says Richardson. “But hey, it is what it is.”

The former Top Model hopeful says she’s made peace with what happened, as well as with Tyra Banks and the way in which everything played out. She has two children, a stable job, only periodically dabbles in modeling.

Overall, she says her time on ANTM “made me who I am right now.”