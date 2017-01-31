*Universal’s “Scarface” remake has lost its director.

Antoine Fuqua, who has been attached to the project since last summer, has exited the project in order to focus on a sequel to 2014’s “The Equalizer,” which is suddenly being fast tracked at Sony Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fuqua has spent considerable time developing a follow-up after helming the first “Equalizer” movie, which starred Denzel Washington.

Universal is still hoping to start production on “Scarface” this spring with a new director. Diego Luna, the male lead of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” will star in the modern remake that follows the rise and fall of a Latino gangster in Los Angeles.

Previous versions of the crime drama include the 1932 original starring James Cagney and the popular 1983 remake starring Al Pacino.