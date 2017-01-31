Executive producer Antoine Fuqua of the television show 'Training Day' speaks onstage during the CBS portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 9, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

*Universal’s “Scarface” remake has lost its director.

Antoine Fuqua, who has been attached to the project since last summer, has exited the project in order to focus on a sequel to 2014’s “The Equalizer,” which is suddenly being fast tracked at Sony Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fuqua has spent considerable time developing a follow-up after helming the first “Equalizer” movie, which starred Denzel Washington.

Universal is still hoping to start production on “Scarface” this spring with a new director. Diego Luna, the male lead of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” will star in the modern remake that follows the rise and fall of a Latino gangster in Los Angeles.

Previous versions of the crime drama include the 1932 original starring James Cagney and the popular 1983 remake starring Al Pacino.





