*LeBron James has been chosen by The Associated Press as the 2016 Male Athlete of the Year, an award he won previously in 2013. 59 editors from AP member newspapers and customers voted, and the results were announced Tuesday, NBA.com reports.

The sites notes that “James joined Michael Jordan as the only NBA players to win twice. Jordan won it three straight years from 1991-94.”

James collected 24 first-place votes, beating out Michael Phelps (16) and Usain Bolt (9). LeBron, who inked a $100 million deal with Cleveland earlier in 2016, was flattered to be in the same class with gold medalist Phelps.

“To be that dominant in your respective sport, to see what he’s been able to do over the years, what he does in that water, man, it’s tremendous and very inspiring,” James said. “When you have that type of tenure to be able to dominate, when you know that the entire competition is gearing up to beat you – and only you – and you’re still able to come away No. 1 or always be at the top of the food chain, that’s very inspiring.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles was named AP’s top female athlete. The 19-year-old scored four gold medals during the 2016 Summer Olympics, and helped lead the USA gymnastics team through a successful run. Her success makes her the new USA record-holder for most gold medals in women’s gymnastics during a single Olympics. Biles also took home a bronze medal (her fifth) for her balance beam routine.

According to AP, Biles was selected by various U.S. editors and news directors and received a total of 31 out of 59 votes. U.S. Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky came in second with 20 votes. The remaining votes were split between Serena Williams and three-time AP women’s NCAA basketball Player of the Year Breanna Stewart, with four votes each.

Biles joins four other gymnasts who’ve earned the title of AP Female Athlete of the year: Gabby Douglas in 2012, Mary Lou Retton in 1984, Nadia Comaneci in 1976, and Olga Korbut in 1972.