*An effort to get the life story of Arthur Ashe to the big screen has begun in Hollywood.

Writer Krystin Ver Linden has just finished a script, titled “Ashe,” which follows not only the on-court story of the tennis icon who broke racial barriers in the sport, but also focuses on his humanitarian work outside of tennis, and his choice to reveal his struggle with AIDS, according to Deadline.

“Ashe” is currently being packaged and will be shopped to studios and financiers in the weeks ahead, the website reported.

Ashe was the first African-American player to be selected to the U.S. Davis Cup team and to win three Grand Slam titles.

He died in 1993 at the age of 49. That same year he was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Bill Clinton.

ESPN’s ESPY Awards presents the Arthur Ashe Courage Award annually to individuals whose actions “transcend sports.”