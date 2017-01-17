*A group of Asian politicians in New York are demanding an apology from comedian Steve Harvey for mocking Asian men on his daytime talk show.

As previously reported, Harvey took a jab at Asian men during a recent episode which focused on self-help books. He poked fun at a 2002 book entitled “How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men,” because he believes it’s impossible that someone could be attracted to Asian men.

During the segment, he starts off his commentary by laughing about the title while imagining what the author must look like. “’Excuse me, do you like Asian men?’” he says, followed by “No, thank you.”

Harvey also pondered what a book called “How to Date a Black Woman: A Practical Guide [for] Asian Men” would say.

“Same thing. ‘You like Asian men?’ I don’t even like Chinese food. It don’t stay with you no time… I don’t eat what I can’t pronounce,” he told his studio audience.

READ RELATED STORY: DL Hughley’s Message to Donld Trump: ‘F*ck You Now and F*ck You Forever!’ (Twitter Video)

The segment drew immediate backlash, including from Assemblyman Ron Kim (D-Queens), Rep. Grace Meng (D-Queens), Councilman Peter Koo (D-Queens), Councilwoman Margaret Chin (D-Manhattan) and Rep. Yuh-line Niou (D-Manhattan). The men penned a letter to Harvey demanding that he apologize for his remarks.

“We are writing to demand an immediate public apology for your offensive, classless comments on a recent segment of Steve Harvey,” reads the letter dated Friday.

“In just one short clip, you and your producers managed to insult Asian men, white women, and black women with a single skit. Your statements were racist, sexist, and completely inappropriate for a public figure on a show broadcast to millions.”

Meanwhile, Harvey has yet to address the matter, most likely because his top priority as of late has been to kiss the a** of president-elect Donald Trump.



