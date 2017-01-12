*“Atlanta” fans will have to exercise a bit of patience.

The FX series, hot off of its two Golden Globe wins, will not return in 2017, the network announced at TCA this morning. Season 2 is slated to premiere in 2018 as the show’s creator and star Donald Glover take a break to star as Lando Calrissian in the Han Solo “Star Wars” movie.

“Lando’s a big deal to me. It was literally the first toy I ever got,” he said backstage at the Golden Globes on Sunday, where Atlanta won best comedy series and he was named best actor in a comedy series.

Glover also won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, and he was recently nominated for a WGA Award and DGA Award. “Atlanta” also has been a ratings breakout, ranking as basic cable’s most-watched new comedy in three years in Adults 18-49 and the highest-rated comedy in FX Networks’ history, averaging 4.84 million total viewers across all linear and non-linear platforms.

The “Star Wars” movie is scheduled to shoot this year for a 2018 release.

While “Atlanta” won’t return until 2018, Glover just signed an overall production deal with FX Prods, the studio that houses “Atlanta,” so we may see some fruits from that deal in the interim.