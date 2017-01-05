*Azealia Banks is now in a beef with all of Brazil.

The NY rapper is no longer on Facebook following racist comments she hurled at the nation and its people on Wednesday.

In a post that sparked outrage, Banks implied that all Brazilians are poor and had to eat farofa (crumbs) while asking a question about punctuation.

“Does Portuguese use the upside down question mark like Spanish ¿I can haz Farofa? or I can haz farofa? Which one?” she wrote.

The more Brazilians invaded her comment section, the worse her insults and references to the country as poverty-stricken became.

“I didn’t know they had internet in the favela,” she wrote. “When are all of these third world freaks going to stop spamming my page with broken English over things they know nothing about.”

She then began bragging about how her every move makes national headlines.

“I’m the queen of the Internet. This stuff is all so effortless. Sheesh. How I manage to make international news from the comfort of my toilet seat is honestly beyond me. I’m not even doing anything … at all.”

Either Facebook had seen enough and pulled the plug on her account, or the rapper personally decided to delete her page.

The 25-year-old singer was famously booted from Twitter last year after she slammed former One Direction star Zayn Malik in a string of racist comments.

Her attack on Brazil comes one week after she shocked the Internet with a video showing off a feathered and blood-spattered room where she practiced witchcraft, which appeared to include the sacrifice of chickens.