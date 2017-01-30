*Azealia Banks is at it again, this time targeting Rihanna for her stand against Donald Trump’s new executive order banning citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

It all started when Riri posted her disgust about the new policy on Sunday.

Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2017

Out of nowhere, Banks came for Rihanna on Instagram with a screengrab of her tweet and the following caption questioning her legal status:

“No. this is all stupid and wrong. Is she even American ???? Can she even vote? We started a war we HAVE to finish or else it will finish us. Trump is simply finishing the job, not because he wants to but because HAS to. If we don’t , terror will spread through turkey and into America. We fucked up big time and we need to very ungraciously end this war and just deal with the new blood on our hands. All great empires fall. As will this one. But for NOW, were just getting started. We are set to take over and control the entire planet. As we will. Our failure is not now.”

Banks went on to address followers who blasted her defense of Trump and his ban.

“As far as rihanna (who isn’t a citizen, and can’t vote) and all the rest of the celebrities who are using their influence to stir the public, you lot really REALLY need to shut up and sit down,” she wrote of the Barbados native in response. “Stop chastising the president. It’s stupid and pathetic to watch. All of these confused people confuse other confused people. Hoping the president fails is like getting on an airplane and hoping the pilot crashes. What makes you think, the the USA is going to enter the Middle East destroy a bunch of s‑‑t and pull out without any real repercussions????”

She added, “But I can say that as an American who enjoys her safety and overall ability to maintain a certain level of ignorance as pertains to the world outside of our borders, I am 100% shook about open borders and would be reallllllllllllly [sic] scared for my self and my family if any parts of that war began to become real on this soil.”

Rihanna came back with a kissy-face IG post filled with hashtagged shade over Banks’ alleged sacrificing of live chickens using the hashtags #stayawayfromthechickens, #iheartnuggets and #saveourhens:

the face you make when you a immigrant 🇧🇧 #stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets #saveourhens. A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:18am PST

To this, Banks posted a screenshot of Rihanna’s photo, which has since been deleted. The caption read: “What rihanna meant was …. ‘I GREW UP PLAYING SOCCER IN A DIRT YARD WITH A COCONUT AND OPEN MY LEGS FOR ANY AND EVERY MOTHERF‑‑KER WHO I THINK I CAN GET TO WRITE ME SONGS OR BUY ME DRUGS. I CAN BARELY PERFORM BECAUSE I LINE MY BROWN BLUNTS WITH CRYSTAL METH AND AM OFTEN VERY WINDED ON STAGE.'”

Banks went on to share Rihanna’s phone number and posted Instagram videos directed at the singer. “Rihanna plz stop being stupid and read some books. I beg you,” she said, later offering to make her chicken nuggets.

Per Refinery29, Rihanna also posted texts accusing someone of sex and drug addiction, leading fans to believe they were directed at Banks, but they have since been deleted.