*A woman in Baltimore signed a permission slip for her 9-year-old son to participate in his dental program at school, believing it involved only routine teeth cleaning. So, imagine her shock when the third-grader came home with three of his teeth missing.

Shanda Flemming says she is furious that the school allowed such serious procedures to be done by the visiting dental program without notifying parents first.

“I’m angry about this. I don’t think that it should have happened like that,” Flemming told WJZ.

In tears, Michael told the outlet: “They just said they was gonna clean my teeth.”

If that wasn’t enough, the tooth extractions caused Michael to miss the school bus. He had to walk nearly a mile to get back home.

“He walked home alone after having three teeth extracted from his mouth. He could have fell out or anything,” says Flemming.

“I just don’t understand how a school or a company can take it in their hands to do something like this to a child,” she added.

According to WJZ, these school dental programs became more common after a boy in Prince George’s County, Maryland died from an infected tooth in 2007. Flemming says her son was already scheduled to see a family dentist on Monday.

Although Baltimore City Schools point to the permission slip signed by Flemming, questions still remain: Why didn’t the school alert the mother? Why was Michael allowed to walk home alone? And why wasn’t he given medication after the procedure?

Watch WJZ’s interview with mother and son below: