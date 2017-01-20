*Lord have mercy. The reality of the reality that we are now in is sinking fast.

That new reality was made starkly clear in a video message posted online by now former President Barack Obama and and former First Lady, Michelle Obama as they offered their final public message together as president and first lady. They are now rejoining the American people as private citizens.

“After eight years in the White House, Michelle and I now rejoin all of you as private citizens,” said Barack Obama. “We want to thank you once again from the bottom of our hearts for giving us the incredible privilege of serving this country that we love.”

With a thumbs up from President Obama, Michelle Obama said that after the inauguration, “We’re going to take a little break.”

“We’re finally going to get some sleep and take some time to be with our family and just be still for a little bit,” she said. “So we might not be online quite as much as you’re used to seeing us.”

Obama encouraged people to look at the website for his future presidential center, which will be located on the south side of Chicago, Illinois, and send ideas about what people would like to see in what the Obamas describe as a “living, working center for citizenship.”

“As I’ve said many times before, true democracy is a project that’s much bigger than any one of us,” said Obama. “It’s bigger than any one person, any one president, any one government. It’s a job for all of us. It requires everyday sustained effort from all of us — the work of perfecting our union is never finished. We look forward to joining you in that effort as fellow citizens. Thank you and we will see all of you again soon. Bye.”

