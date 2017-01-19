Barack Obama History comic page and Quote For EURWEB

*Aware that President Barack Obama would leave office eventually after his second term in office, I had been thinking for a while, of a page to illustrate and summarize his life up till the end of his historical U.S. presidency on one page in a comic/ graphic novel format for children to understand and appreciate and for teachers to use to educate .

It’s also to realize that nothing is impossible to achieve whoever you are or whatever your background. I had done the SPIRIT OF LAGOS comics and the HOOKED digital comic for BBC World service owing to the popularity of OUR ROOTS, my Black history illustrated feature.

tayo fatunla - with kufi (eurweb pic)

EURweb.com contributor, TAYO Fatunla is an award winning  Nigerian Comic Artist, writer and illustrator and Editorial cartoonist. He is a graduate of the prestigious U.S. Art school, The Kubert  School, New Jersey. His cartoons are used for educational purposes in school books, Newsletters, journals and for presentations – www.tayofatunla.com

 





Previous ArticleEUR on the Scene: T-Boz' Annual Unplugged Showcase (WATCH)
No Newer Articles

Speak your Mind