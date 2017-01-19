*Aware that President Barack Obama would leave office eventually after his second term in office, I had been thinking for a while, of a page to illustrate and summarize his life up till the end of his historical U.S. presidency on one page in a comic/ graphic novel format for children to understand and appreciate and for teachers to use to educate .

It’s also to realize that nothing is impossible to achieve whoever you are or whatever your background. I had done the SPIRIT OF LAGOS comics and the HOOKED digital comic for BBC World service owing to the popularity of OUR ROOTS, my Black history illustrated feature.

EURweb.com contributor, TAYO Fatunla is an award winning Nigerian Comic Artist, writer and illustrator and Editorial cartoonist. He is a graduate of the prestigious U.S. Art school, The Kubert School, New Jersey. His cartoons are used for educational purposes in school books, Newsletters, journals and for presentations – www.tayofatunla.com