ENCORE DATES SET FOR SATURDAY, JANUARY 28, MONDAY, JANUARY 30 AND MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20

*New York, NY –- BET Networks’ THE NEW EDITION STORY had the press and internet buzzing during its three night run with the never-told-before story that follows New Edition, the group that laid the foundation for how modern-day boy bands look, feel and sound, from their humble beginnings as kids in Boston to global mega stardom.

BET continued to dominate social media as the #1 most social network on TV Thursday, January 26, for the third night in a row.

Additionally BET announced today encore dates of THE NEW EDITION STORY confirmed for:

Saturday, 1/28 from 11am-5pm

Saturday, 1/28 from 5pm-11pm

Monday, 1/30 from 8pm-2am

Monday, 2/20 from 6pm-12am

The first night kicked off with record-smashing ratings with the series being the highest rated for BET in 5 years. Celebrities, Press and viewers hit social media in droves to echo their love for the band and the miniseries. Highlights included below

Press

“The New Edition Story,” a vibrant, fiercely committed three-night mini-series that begins Tuesday on BET, is overflowing with love …- NY Times

“The New Edition Story treats the boy band with the respect it derserves” – LA Times

“The New Edition Story” rises above the typical musical biopic. –The Boston Globe

“Like New Edition’s music, the film will outlive this generation and the next.” – Billboard

“Seriously, New Edition Story is on its way to being the best black TV biopic since The Jacksons: An American Dream aired on ABC in 1992” – Buzzfeed

“The biggest production in BET history did not fail to disappoint its fans.” – Ebony

“100% Certified Fresh” – Rotten Tomatoes

“The New Edition Story colorfully showcases its subjects with honesty and clarity while offering an entertainingly paced overview that leaves room for plenty of the group’s greatest hits.” – Rotten Tomatoes Critics Consensus

The star-filled THE NEW EDITION STORY cast INCLUDES Bryshere Y. Gray Elijah Kelley, Luke James, Keith Powers, Algee Smith, Woody McClain, Dante Hoagland, Caleb McLaughlin, Jahi Winston, Myles Truitt and Tyler Williams as NEW EDITION along with La La Anthony, Yvette Nicole Brown, Monica Calhoun, Lisa Nicole Carson, Sandi McCree Wood Harris, Michael Rapaport, Faizon Love, Duane Martin Tank and Bre-Z.Along with a stellar cast, THE NEW EDITION STORY includes a collective of award-winning producers and directors including iconic music powerhouses James “Jimmy Jam” Harris, Terry Lewis and Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Executive Producer Jesse Collins and award-winning director Chris Robinson.

THE NEW EDITION STORY is executive produced by Jesse Collins (Real Husbands of Hollywood) for JCE Films, a division of Jesse Collins Entertainment; directed by Chris Robinson (ATL) and co-produced by Brooke Payne, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant and Bobby Brown.

For behind the scenes look at the making of the film, plus exclusive clips and photos from THE NEW EDITION STORY, log on to http://www.BET.com/shows/the-new-edition-story.html and join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #NewEditionBET.

