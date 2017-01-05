*The Obamas are having one last blowout bash at the White House before turning over the keys to President-elect Trump.

According to Billboard, President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama are said to be planning a so-called “grown up” party this Friday night, with the likes of Beyoncé and Jay Z, Stevie Wonder, Oprah Winfrey, Samuel L. Jackson, Usher and Eddie Vedder among the stars rumored to be on the guest list.

Fellow Chicagoan Chance the Rapper confirmed his attendance on Twitter. “Bout to fly 21 hours to DC to bid farewell to the greatest president in US history. God bless you Potus,” he tweeted.

Actor Bradley Cooper, directors George Lucas and JJ Abrams, and singers Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney and Eddie Vedder are also expected to attend the event at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

There’s no official word from the White House just yet on the Obamas’ final bash.