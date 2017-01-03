*We know where the Beyhive will be this spring.

Organizers of the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced Tuesday that Beyonce will join Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead as headliners for 2017. The 18th annual event will once again take place over two weekends — April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23 — at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.

This will be Bey’s first time headlining the desert extravaganza after two previous surprise cameos: during her husband Jay Z’s headlining set in 2010, and again for little sister Solange’s appearance in 2014.

Beyonce is scheduled to headline the second night, with returning veterans Radiohead on Friday and Lamar (who first played the fest in 2012) closing out the weekend on Sunday.

View this year’s full Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup below: