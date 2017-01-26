*NEW YORK AND LOS ANGELES – Fuse (www.fuse.tv), a multiplatform media brand reflecting the wide-ranging tastes and attitudes of the fast-growing, Latino and multicultural 18-34 audience, today announced “Big Freedia’s Dance Off” contest.

Fans will select which finalist will be given the once in a lifetime opportunity to join Big Freedia’s legendary shake team and appear on the popular Fuse series, Big Freedia Bounces Back (formerly Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce) when it returns for a sixth season summer 2017. Voting begins on Fuse.tv and the Fuse social platforms on Monday, January 23, 2017.

Earlier this month, Big Freedia and show producers held open auditions in New Orleans, LA in search of new ‘azz shakin’ talent to join Freedia’s dance crew. Big Freedia’s team narrowed the field down to five finalists vying for one coveted spot. Now it’s time for Big Freedia fans to select a new squad member for the Queen Diva by visiting http://www.fuse.tv/BigFreediaPoll between Monday, January 23 and Friday, February 3, 2017 to watch exclusive audition videos, learn why twerking with Freedia would be a life-changer and cast their vote for the newest member of Freedia’s dance ensemble.

The finalists are:

Tia Bernard

Age: 24

New Orleans

Why Big Freedia is the Queen Diva: “Freedia is the Queen Diva because she’s unapologetic.”

Dinah Bush

Age: 22

Kansas City, Mo

Why you should vote for her: “[Freedia’s] the Queen Diva. I’m the dancing diva. Two divas make a divalicious.”

Gailynn Edgerson

Age: 22

New Orleans, LA

Why you should vote for her: “I love my city and I want to represent my city. Bounce is us, it’s New Orleans, it’s our culture and I want to spread that around the world.”

Satchel Joseph

Age: 19

New Orleans, LA

Why Big Freedia is the Queen Diva: “Nobody does it better.”

Carlkimeco Lewis

Age: 21

New Orleans, LA

Why you should vote for him: “Bounce is my whole life.”

The winner of “Big Freedia’s Dance Off” will be announced in February 2017.

“The dancers slayed. Each one has what it takes to be part of my squad,” said Big Freedia. “I’m thrilled to be giving one of them the opportunity to join my extended family in time for the new season!”

When the series returns this summer, Freedia will allow cameras in for a closer, extended look at her journey to renew and reinvent herself. Big Freedia Bounces Back will follow a clean and sober Freedia, ready for a new lease on life, and with many surprises along the way. The series is produced by World of Wonder Productions.

About Big Freedia

Big Freedia, known as the Queen of Bounce, is star of Fuse’s top-rated series, Big Freedia Bounces Back. She was recently featured on Beyoncé’s flashpoint single “Formation” and her latest EP, “A Very Big Freedia Christmazz,” received critical acclaim with NPR saying Big Freedia “single-handedly saved Christmazz.” Big Freedia maintains a rigorous tour schedule which features her legendary shake team and Bounce dance moves like “the twerk” (popularized by Miley Cyrus in 2013), “the shake” “the wiggle,” “the bend ova,” the “hands on the ground,” to name just a few. She and her shake team are a festival favorite, often known to steal the show at Outside Lands, Fun Fun Fun Fest, and Bumbershoot.

About World of Wonder

Innovative and Emmy® Award winning production company World of Wonder is behind such hit series as RuPaul’s Drag Race (Logo), Million Dollar Listing (Bravo), Big Freedia (Fuse), and Island Hunters (HGTV). World of Wonder has also created award-winning films and documentaries such as Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Inside Deep Throat, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Wishful Drinking, Monica in Black and White, and The Last Beekeeper, which won an Emmy® Award for Outstanding Nature Programming. Seven of their films have premiered at the Sundance Film festival including Becoming Chaz and Party Monster, the documentary and feature film starring Macaulay Culkin. World of Wonder has created a substantial digital footprint with its YouTube channel WOWPresents, along with an award-winning blog, The WOW Report. Cofounders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey authored The World According to Wonder, celebrating 22 years of production, which can be found online at http://worldofwonder.net/.

About Fuse Media

Fuse Media is an independently owned multiplatform media company reflecting the wide-ranging tastes and attitudes of the fast-growing, Latino and multicultural 18-34 audience. The company’s media brands include the Fuse and FM linear and video-on-demand (VOD) channels; Fuse.TV online and mobile websites; the Fuse TV mobile and over-the-top (OTT) apps; a podcast network; several branded social media channels; and live events. Fuse network is currently available in approximately 70 million households and FM reaches over 43 million households.

