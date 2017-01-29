*In this climate of outrageous lies meant to brainwash feeble minded Americans—of which there are many—rest assured the film “Hidden Figures” is the true story of black female mathematicians called “computers” working at NASA.

Their invaluable contributions are key to America winning the space race with the Soviet Union in the 1960s.

NASA Historian Bill Barry was quick to validate the facts in the film when he was in New York at the Mandarin Oriental.

“This whole process is a dream come true,” he said, “to have these great stories from our history, NASA’s history told so well.”

Director Ted Melfi pointed out also the validity of the scene with John Glenn (Glen Powell) and the brilliant mathematician Katerine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson).

“The research that went into the film was painstakingly poured over,” Melfi noted. “So we challenge [anyone] to find a flaw. Even John Glenn, his quote, ‘Get the girl to check the numbers.’ Those are verbatim quotes. The movie is based on a tremendous amount of research and facts.”

John Glenn refused to launch until the calculated trajectory numbers were checked by Johnson. In addition to acknowledging the facts, Barry talked about the film’s importance.

“I think the movie will have a huge impact on inspiring the rest of us to remember our humanity and to love one another.”

The must see “Hidden Figures” is also stars Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe, Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, Jim Parsons, Kimberly Quinn, Mahershala Ali, Aldis Hodge, and Glen Powell.

Syndicated Entertainment journalist Marie Moore reports on film and TV from her New York City base. Contact her at [email protected]

