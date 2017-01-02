“Don’t push me cause I’m close to the edge. I’m trying not to lose my head.”

From “The Message,” 1982 by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five.

*When the drug epidemic ravished black neighborhoods throughout the nation in the 1980s, it galvanized a handful of hip-hop’s most renowned ambassadors to speak out.

“The Message” was designed to be more than a catchy tune, it doubled as a rebellious warning to the oppressive white power establishment.

As with any timeless classic, the lyrics from this song coincide with the increasing level of angst and panic currently forming within the African American community. These emotions stem from decades of social and economic hardship, and as a result, the past few years have been saturated with an abundance of civil demonstrations occurring nationwide aimed in the direction of White America.

This string of events has produced two conflicting outcomes: on one hand, further awareness has been raised in regard to issues like police misconduct and racial inequality. The downside of this process involves the provocation of ire among whites who resent being vilified and persecuted by their Black counterparts and the left-leaning media.

This is why such a large segment of their populace (58 percent) voted for Trump — he was the de facto puppet in a revenge plot to destroy Black optimism. In hindsight, the chickens had come home to roost — millions of white voters jumped from the proverbial “edge” of sanity and into the welcoming arms of a professional conman.

Contrary to popular opinion, it wasn’t lighting in a bottle that Trump captured, he capitalized on a seething rage brewing inside the gut of White America. This anger extends beyond the trailer parks and barnyards of Iowa into the sophisticated air of high society. Trump’s presumptuous campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” was appealing to White voters from all backgrounds. It was a cryptic nod to the millions of his supporters who desperately yearned for a rebirth of the Jim Crow era in which the only alternative to censorship for Blacks was imprisonment, public humiliation or death.

There’s no cut and dry answer to explain how a longshot celebrity snatched victory during last November’s presidential election. The morning after Trump silenced his critics and shocked the world, every news station across the country scrambled to locate “experts” who could shed light on how such an improbable result occurred. The consensus thus far among every political party has been that the nation simply wasn’t prepared to accept leadership from a female chief executive, especially a woman who had proven that she could not be trusted to protect sensitive government information. Other theories have been tossed around like footballs on a Sunday afternoon, but none of them highlight the impact that African Americans had on Trump winning the election.

Although the country’s population has become increasingly diverse, the key to victory for both candidates was securing the largest portion of the White vote — a demographic that still outnumbers other racial groups exponentially. Trump certainly did his part to ingratiate himself with the country’s largest voting bloc. Throughout his much-maligned campaign, the 70 year old billionaire made stops at every Podunk town in the Midwest and he also combed through the white-washed portions of the South and East Coast respectively.

Until recently, the country’s White population had been experiencing a generational divide between those who longed for the good ol’ days of segregation and those who harbored genuine sentiments of guilt and shame in regard to the role their ancestors played during American slavery. It appears now that White people of all ages have developed an insensitivity to racial injustice, and they certainly don’t give a hoot about the Black condition in America.

When I discuss race with my White colleagues, they ordinarily express the same point of view. “There’s a difference between fighting for a cause and flogging a dead horse,” one of them explained curtly. I considered offering a rebuttal, but after giving his statement some thought, it became increasingly difficult to formulate a counterargument. For the better part of a century, the country’s black population has peddled an agenda consisting of one perpetual grievance: the existence and tyranny of “White privilege.” This issue is a dead horse that has taken more blows to the face than Ronda Rousey did in her last two UFC bouts combined.

In only a few short weeks Trump will replace current president, Barack Obama. Has it registered yet? Trump’s unexpected, and surprisingly convincing victory left millions of democrats scratching their weary heads — the running joke of 2016 suddenly became a disturbing and perplexing reality, our nation’s most polarizing villain emerged victorious. Ever since that fateful November night when hell froze over, pigs levitated and Trump was announced as America’s next commander-in-chief, his critics have been asking themselves this question: how did a woman-hating, Muslim-bashing, race-baiting jackal with no tangible political experience possibly weasel his way into the Oval Office?

The Black community should be commended for the role it played in Trump winning the presidency. Despite the fact that former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton snagged a substantially larger portion of the urban vote, it wasn’t enough to overshadow the inadvertent boost Trump was given by his unknowing Black allies. Here’s a clue: it involves nigger-hating White folk.

