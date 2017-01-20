*ABC is reportedly discussing a spinoff of its successful comedy “Black-ish” that would star cast member Yara Shahidi.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Disney-owned network is in early talks for a series that would focus on the college years of Shahidi’s character, Zoey.

The potential spinoff could be planted as a backdoor pilot this spring and hail from series creator Kenya Barris, former showrunner Larry Wilmore and producers ABC Studios, notes THR.

Wilmore, who had served as showrunner for “Black-ish’s” first 13 episodes before launching Comedy Central’s “Nightly Show,” recently returned to ABC Studios with an overall deal.

Should the spinoff make it to pilot, it would be Barris’ second in the works this season. He also has ABC comedy pilot “Libby & Malcolm,” starring Courtney B. Vance and Felicity Huffman.