*So apparently there’s a collection of black folks who are feeling some sort of way about white gospel singer Vicki Yohe and white pastor Paula White openly supporting Celebrity-elect Donald Trump…all while catering to the black community.

If you’re like this writer, and you don’t know who the hell these two women are, Vicki sings “Because Of Who You Are,” and she has a strong following of black Christians. Paula is the pastor of New Destiny Christian Center of Orlando, Florida. It’s a non-denominational, multi-cultural church that boasts membership in the thousands. She’s also a televangelist who has served as a spiritual adviser to Trump for at least 15 years.

On Saturday, while millions gathered to protest Donald Trump becoming president, Yohe posted a picture of white Jesus carrying suitcases with the caption, “On my way back to the White House.”

She captioned the picture, “March all you want, protest all you want, President DONALD J. TRUMP is our President for at least four years, no weapon formed against him will prosper! You know you are doing something right when there is so much opposition!!! #excitingtimes.”

Clearly the post also alludes that former President Barack Obama is not a Christian. As expected, Black Twitter read Vicki into the afterlife, and she responded by setting her Twitter and Instagram pages to private.

She’s also reportedly losing bookings and fans by the hour, so naturally, Yohe later came back with an apology. Check it:

Meanwhile, during the presidential inauguration on Friday, Paula White was invited to lead everyone in prayer for the invocation. NPR got the chance to chat with her after the ceremony, and here’s some of what she had to say about Trump:

MARTIN: Can we talk about why some people are surprised about your connection to President Trump? I mean, you have a large multicultural following. For example, you’ve been a keynote speaker for years at MegaFest, which, for people who don’t know, it’s a very large spiritual gathering led by the well-known African-American preacher, author T.D. Jakes. I’m sure you know that many people have felt that Donald Trump has made demeaning and even racist remarks about people of color for years now, not to mention questioning former President Obama’s birthplace for years. And I’m wondering if you’ve ever talked to him about these remarks and how your congregants feel about those remarks.

WHITE: Well, first off, I’ve had the opportunity to know him for 15 years. And so knowing him on a private level, I know that there is not racism or prejudice in him. You can ask President Trump that question directly. But from my experience, it’s…

MARTIN: Well, his questioning President Obama’s birthplace was not something that was secret, nor that – was that a media invention. And many people experienced that as his questioning his legitimacy as president and as racist.

WHITE: No, I understand many people’s hurt and many people’s position on things. And I do understand that. I think that that is a great question to ask him about.

MARTIN: Can I ask you also about another sensitive issue, which is you’ve talked openly about being a survivor of sexual assault. And by now, of course, most people know about that “Access Hollywood” tape where then-candidate Trump bragged about grabbing women by their private parts. And I wondered how that struck you, and if you ever had occasion to talk to him about that, and what you think all that means.

WHITE: Absolutely. Immediately I talked to him; when I say immediately, probably within the first few hours of that release or sooner. He was very contrite, very embarrassed. And again, knowing the person, when he said, I am a changed man, I believe, and – or a better man – and I can say that over 15 years I’ve watched a man grow and I’ve watched a man change. And I think he – it’s something that he took responsibility and ownership for and something that he was deeply bothered by.

It’s clear that the hatred for Obama isn’t about abortion or sanctity of marriage. It’s his race. God is not pleased. #vickiyohe #racism — Nicole Cokie Griffin (@PastorCokieG) January 23, 2017

#VickiYohe is another white evangelical who insults the faith of Pres Obama, but she likes those Black singing checks! — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) January 23, 2017

Former Pres @POTUS44 and his family were in church every Sunday. Yet evangelicals flocked to @realDonaldTrump who is not devout. #vickiyohe — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) January 23, 2017

#vickiyohe Because of who you are, we’re no longer booking you — Brannon Rhodes (@iBrannon) January 23, 2017

We are now officially done with Vicki Yohe. She’s forgiven but she can’t minister at our conferences no more #VickiYoheHodges #VickiYohe pic.twitter.com/o8HJDfi2ku — Opuokubo Kabowei (@KaboweiO) January 23, 2017

