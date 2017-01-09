*Kim Burrell’s hateful anti-gay sermon continues to affect her bank account, with the latest blow coming from BMI. The organization uninvited the gospel singer from its annual Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors celebration.

Previously, Burrell’s scheduled appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” was axed and her radio show was dropped from Texas Southern University’s programming lineup. Below is BMI’s statement on Burrell’s removal from the ceremony scheduled for Jan. 14:

BMI’s Trailblazers of Gospel Music is an annual celebration of gospel music and its many talented songwriters. Given the controversy surrounding this year’s co-honoree Kim Burrell, we have asked her to not take part in the ceremony in order to allow the focus to remain on the songwriters and their music. BMI was founded over 76 years ago with an open door policy to welcome songwriters across all genres, and that same spirit of tolerance, diversity and inclusiveness continues today.

BMI further clarified the statement to Billboard to explain Burrell is no longer being honored, in addition to being pulled from the ceremony.

READ RELATED STORY: President Obama Signs ‘Emmett Till Bill’ to Reopen Unsolved Civil Rights Cases

Music producer and reality TV star Stevie J is working on a series for pornographic men’s magazine Penthouse, where he will scour the U.S. & Canada for 8 fresh cover girls for the publication.

Stevie and former stripper Joseline Hernandez just had a baby girl, so he’s going to need every check he can get.

TMZ reports that the working title is “Penthouse Pets,” the longtime name for the mag’s XXX models. Filming starts in March and Stevie will be taking his baby mama, Mimi Faust, and Rick Ross’ ex, model Brit Eady, along as his “pet wranglers.”

Each episode will hold auditions in a new city, including Las Vegas, NYC, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, Houston, Toronto and Los Angeles. The reality series is expected to air on VH1.

Check out Stevie talking about his new gig in the clip below: