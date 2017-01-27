*Here’s a little New Edition fun factoid that’s now coming to light. Would you believe that Bobby Brown didn’t sing all the parts of his hit song “Every Little Step?” That’s the word from New Edition’s former manager, Steven Machat.

Machat knows why this happened because he saw it go down. He says that Ralph Tresvant secretly recorded some of the lead parts of the song because Bobby couldn’t. We think you have probably already figured out why. If what he’s saying is true, you have to give Ralph and the other guys props for not spilling the beans in one of those stretches when the guys and Booby weren’t on the same page shall we say. On the other hand, this Machat guy has no problem telling the tale.

He straight up says Ralph was on the song (that was part of Bobby’s 1988 seven-million-selling Don’t Be Cruel album) because Bobby was out of it due to drugs. Yes, Brown was too high to function.

“We did not have a full album because Bobby was not capable of finishing more songs. The beginning and last tracks of the album I did with MCA A&R Louis Silas so the album would be filled with numbers,” Machat told Dazed Digital. “The song ‘Don’t Be Cruel’ is on there three times! Silas begged Babyface and L.A Reid to produce it – Bobby did not show up at the studio. He only came by sometimes to try to sing. And that was an endless wait. Drugs were part of the make-up of this album. Bobby was missing from the studio when we were scheduled to finish ‘Every Little Step’. He was on a drug run and New Edition’s Ralph Tresvant was waiting for him. Babyface and L.A were about to leave, so Ralph filled in. ‘Every Little Step’ has two singers. Bobby and Ralph. Go back and listen to the lead vocals. Then listen to Ralph.”

Well, of course we now you have this big urge to hear “Every Little Step” so we can see if we can actually tell if you can hear any difference. To help you out, just click the player above so you can find out for yourself. We’ve already listened and all we’ll say is that WE can’t hear any difference. It sounds like the same voice to us, so we’ll just have to take Machat’s word that it’s Bobby Brown AND Ralph Tresvant.