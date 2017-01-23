*As former rapper Bobby Shmurda sits counting the cracks inside his cell at a New York jail for various crimes, one of his cohorts, Santino Boderick, has received 130 years in prison for his involvement in gang warfare, according to a Jan. 18 release from special narcotics prosecutor, Bridget G. Brennan.

Back in 2014, Boderick, alongside co-defendants Shmurda (real name Ackquille Jean Pollard), Chad “Rowdy Rebel” Marshall and Nicholas McCoy, who are all believed to be a part of a Brooklyn-based street gang called GS9, were arrested on over 20 charges, including drug and firearm rings and the murder of a 19-year-old rival, court papers said.

On Wednesday in the New York City Criminal Court of New York County, Broderick was sentenced to 117 1/2 to 130 years in prison. After the judged handed down the punishment, Santino fired off a series of expletives for the judge.

“Suck my d–k” and “f**k yourself,” Broderick yelled before demanding to be removed from the courtroom.

READ RELATED STORY: Ga. Woman Who Shot Black Teen Walking Past Her House Spoke of ‘Good Blacks’ and ‘Bad Blacks’

It was previously reported that Shmurda and his other co-defendants took a 15 year plea deal. Bobby sat in jail for 2 years after he couldn’t come up with the $2m bond. Broderick decided to try his luck with the justice system, and of course lady luck didn’t come through for him.

“Santino Boderick was convicted of multiple incidents involving shocking violence, and which reflected utter disregard for human life,” Brennan said in the release. “The sentence imposed on him today will protect the community, and appropriately punish behavior that terrorized countless innocent people.”

HipHopDX reports that Broderick was convicted last November on over 20 charges, including “Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Attempted Assault in the First Degree, Criminal Use of a Firearm in the First Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.”