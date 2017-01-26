Actor Bokeem Woodbine attends the Vanity and FX Annual Primetime Emmy Nominations Party at Craft Restaurant on September 17, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

Actor Bokeem Woodbine attends the Vanity and FX Annual Primetime Emmy Nominations Party at Craft Restaurant on September 17, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

*Bokeem Woodbine has been cast in a recurring guest star role on WGN America’s “Underground.”

According to The Wrap, Woodbine will play Daniel, a skilled stonemason who has decided to take freedom into his own hands.

The 10-episode second season of “Underground’ follows our heroes in a divided America on the brink of civil war, each side vying to enact their own justice.

As previously reported, Sadie Stratton joined the cast as notorious slave trader Patty Cannon. Aisha Hinds is also new in season 2 as abolitionist Harriet Tubman. Additionally, Oscar winner and series executive producer John Legend will guest star as escaped slave Frederick Douglass.

Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge, Christopher Meloni, Alano Miller, Marc Blucas and ‎Jessica de Gouw will all reprise their Season 1 roles. Amirah Vann, whose plays slave matriarch Ernestine, moves from recurring to series regular in Season 2.

“Underground” Season 2 will premiere March 8 on WGN America.

 





Previous ArticleTrump Staffer Who Posted Racist Material During Campaign Joins Dept. of Education
No Newer Articles

One Response

  1. M. John Pharris Reply

    John Legend will guest star as escaped slave Frederick Douglass???????

Speak your Mind