*Bokeem Woodbine has been cast in a recurring guest star role on WGN America’s “Underground.”

According to The Wrap, Woodbine will play Daniel, a skilled stonemason who has decided to take freedom into his own hands.

The 10-episode second season of “Underground’ follows our heroes in a divided America on the brink of civil war, each side vying to enact their own justice.

As previously reported, Sadie Stratton joined the cast as notorious slave trader Patty Cannon. Aisha Hinds is also new in season 2 as abolitionist Harriet Tubman. Additionally, Oscar winner and series executive producer John Legend will guest star as escaped slave Frederick Douglass.

Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge, Christopher Meloni, Alano Miller, Marc Blucas and ‎Jessica de Gouw will all reprise their Season 1 roles. Amirah Vann, whose plays slave matriarch Ernestine, moves from recurring to series regular in Season 2.

“Underground” Season 2 will premiere March 8 on WGN America.