*The boy who dabbed next to House Speaker Paul Ryan is now on punishment.

On Tuesday, Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall (R) was in the middle of a family photo with the Speaker following his swearing-in ceremony when his son abruptly raised his bent arm toward his face.

Rep. Ryan, unfamiliar with the dance move that has all but saturated pop culture, looked at the boy, baffled.

“Do you want to put your hand down?” the newly re-elected Speaker asked the young man. “Are you going to sneeze?”

After the photo, the dabber can be heard telling Ryan: “Don’t worry about it.”

Watch below:

Congressman Marshall gave an update on his son tweeting, “Just so you know @SpeakerRyan: He’s grounded.”

When Ryan realized that he was unfamiliar with the dab, he took to Twitter and tried to play it off.

“Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don’t get what dabbing is, though,” he tweeted.