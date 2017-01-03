*One minute Keiana Herndon was talking and singing to Facebook Live viewers from rural El Dorado, Arkansas with her 1-year-old son. The next minute she fell off screen … but no one knew she was struggling to breathe.

Her uncle, Jeffrey, told KARK-TV that the stream went from only a handful of Facebook users to “too many” as his 26-year-old’s child began screaming.

“It’s amazing for someone to sit there and see somebody or hear them take their last breath, and nobody did anything,” Herndon’s father Richard, who has not watched the now-deleted video, told the station.

“As soon as she fell and she didn’t grab the phone back, they should have done something,” her half-sister Keishun Brown told the NY Daily News.

READ RELATED STORY: ARKANSAS WOMAN (KEIANA HERNDON) DIES ON FACEBOOK LIVE (VIDEO REPORT)

Brown told the news outlet that the mother of two had thyroid problems and similar collapses in the period leading up to her death, but that she did not tell many people about the disease.

Another Arkansas TV station, KATV reported that thousands of people, including her friends, were watching the clip, which ended 30 minutes after Keiana’s collapse when the friend whose house she (Herndon) was at arrived home from work and turned the video off.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for Keiana’s children said that she was a “beautiful, free spirited and loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.”

As of Monday (01002-17), the page had raised more than $2,000.