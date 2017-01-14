

*Bruno Mars has tapped Anderson .Paak to join him on the road for the European leg of his “24K Magic World Tour,” which will begin on March 28 in Belgium. The opener for the North American dates has yet to be revealed.

Mars recently went on Twitter to congratulate .Paak on his multiple achievements last year, writing, “Congrats to the insanely talented @AndersonPaak Him and I bout to hit the road soon! Can’t wait!”

“Pickin out my pinky rings,” .Paak replied, a reference to a line in Mars’ hit single, “24K Magic.”

After the success of his 2015 sophomore album “Malibu,” Anderson also earned two Grammy nominations: best new artist and best urban contemporary album, per Billboard.

“I think the reason why the album has such an impact is because it was honest and it was unique,” he tells Billboard of “Malibu’s” significance. “In the climate that we’re in right now, there’s a lot of stuff that sounds the same. And I think what we put together was really unique, special and soulful, and it was true. I think that helps it resonate with a lot of people.”

“I believe the journey is the reward,” .Paak continues. “Winning a Grammy would help me always remember what it took to get something this special done.”

In related news, a collaborative track from Flying Lotus and Anderson .Paak “exists,” according to FlyLo. The producer told a fan on Twitter that the track will drop in the near future. Paak also chimed in on the chatter by quoting the tweet, adding, “They not ready!!”

Speaking of collabs, Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge—under their group name NxWorries—recently dropped a new visual for “Sidepiece,” a track from their album “Yes Lawd!” You can peep the new video here.