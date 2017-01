*“Steve Harvey” on Monday (Jan 23) welcomes “Empire” star Bryshere Gray, a.k.a. rapper Yazz the Greatest.

The actor-rapper also stars as Michael Bivins in BET’s miniseries “The New Edition Story,” airing over three consecutive nights beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Bryshere updates Steve on all of his projects, and also explains how a football injury led to his rap career and his alter-ego, Yazz.

Watch below:

Below, a “digital extra” with Bryshere: “30 Second Quick Questions”