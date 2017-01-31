*Budweiser released its new Super Bowl ad “Born the Hard Way” on Tuesday…and not a moment too soon.

The spot focuses on co-founder Adolphus Busch and his 1857 journey to the United States from Hamburg, Germany.

“Welcome to America,” he’s told as his paperwork is stamped. “You’re not wanted here. Go back home,” a man shouts at him.

The immigration theme airs in the shadow of President Trump’s recent controversial immigration ban. However, Budweiser’s vice president of marketing said the commercial is not intended to be a political statement.

“Even though it happened in the 1850s, it’s a story that is super relevant today,” Ricardo Marques told AdWeek. “That’s what we’re honing in on; it’s the pursuit, the effort, the passion, the drive, the hard work, the ambition, that’s really what this is about more than anything else.”

He added, “There’s really no correlation with anything else that’s happening in the country. We believe this is a universal story that is very relevant today because probably more than any other period in history today the world pulls you in different directions, and it’s never been harder to stick to your guns.”

The ad ends as Busch meets Eberhard Anheuser, his future co-founder.

Watch below: