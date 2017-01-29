*Well actually, anyone wanting to buy weed at this particular Burger King had to ask for “extra crispy fries.”

No one knows how long the two employees had been running the scheme out of the Burger King Drive-Thru in the small town of Epping, New Hampshire, but Garrett “Nasty Boy” Norris, 20, and his alleged accomplice Meagan Dearborn, 19, had allegedly been selling marijuana to anyone who made the request.

Now the two have been charged and are awaiting arraignment.

According to Seacoast Online an undercover cop rolled up to the window last Saturday and asked if Nasty Boy was working today — a request that had to be made to set the scene for what was to follow. Encouraged to proceed by the affirmative answer, my man ordered his extra crispy fries and proceeded to the pay window. There he got his fries, with a large coffee cup of…you know what.

I’ll bet Gotcha! was his response.

