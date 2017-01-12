*While Soulja Boy was busy promoting his planned boxing hustle with Chris Brown, thieves reportedly broke into his Hollywood Hills home on Tuesday (Jan 10) and took off with a booty worth thousands.

According to Us Weekly, the “Crank Dat” rapper’s front door was ripped away and thieves took off with a reported $10,000 in cash and $12,000 in jewelry. The Los Angeles Police Department is said to be investigating the case.

Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, was not home at the time of the robbery, but the burglar was reportedly caught on surveillance camera.

The break-in comes on the heels of Soulja Boy’s headline-making feud with Chris Brown, which began January 2 on social media and may end up in a boxing ring in Dubai.

As previously reported, the musicians got into a fight online after Soulja Boy, 26, liked an Instagram photo of Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran. Brown then reportedly called Soulja Boy and threatened him, prompting the rapper to lash out on social media over Rihanna and Brown’s daughter Royalty, also telling Brown to come fight him. Brown responded, and they embarked on a two-day social media fight.

On Wednesday, January 4, Soulja Boy apologized and told fans that his mom had recently been hospitalized.

“I know she’s not proud of my actions and what I’ve been doing recently” the rapper said in a video posted to Twitter. “I wanna make music with Chris Brown … To all the media, to all the blogs, to all my homies from the hood that feel like I been on some hot boy s–t, I apologize. I’m back to the music.”

Their feud has since sparked a rumored charity boxing match sponsored by Floyd Mayweather’s company Mayweather Promotions.