*Within hours of Donald Trump calling Buzzfeed a “failing pile of garbage” during a press conference Wednesday, the website began selling t-shirts with the quote emblazoned across the front.

The “Failing Pile of Garbage” tees became available this afternoon along with a “limited edition” BuzzFeed trash can and related bumper stickers. One of the stickers says, “My bae works at a failing pile of garbage,” while another says, “My cat’s famous because of a failing pile of garbage.”

Trump’s beef with BuzzFeed follows its release Tuesday of unsubstantiated memos accusing him of improper contact with Russian officials — and alleging, without corroboration, that the former reality TV star arranged “golden showers” with prostitutes in a Moscow hotel room. Trump has denied all the accusations.

BuzzFeed Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith used Twitter to post an internal email that explained his logic for posting the documents, which had been known to several journalists and politicians for some time.

Smith wrote that BuzzFeed’s “presumption is to be transparent in our journalism and to share what we have with our readers,” saying the site has “always erred on the side of publishing.”

Trump called BuzzFeed a “failing pile of garbage” when asked to comment further on the published documents.