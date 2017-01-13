*On Saturday (Jan 14), Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network will join other rights groups for the “We Shall Not Be Moved” march, from the National Sylvan Theater, through West Potomac Park via Independence Ave., SW to a rally across from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

C-Span will cover the rally portion from 12 to 2 p.m.

“The 2017 march will bring all people together to insist on change and accountability,” said Rev. Sharpton. “Martin Luther King Jr.’s struggle for civil rights didn’t end with his death, it’s a ﬁght we take on each day. The political players may change but our goals stay the same. Donald Trump and his administration need to hear our voice and our concerns.”

Below are details for the “We Shall Not Be Moved March”:

• Saturday, January 14 – 9:00 a.m. Assemble at 9 a.m. at the National Sylvan Theater, Independence Avenue Southwest & 15th St. N.W.

• March begins at 11 a.m. and will travel along Independence Ave. SW to West Potomac Park at 1964 Independence Ave. SW

• Rally at 12 p.m. in West Potomac Park, directly across from Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial

CIVIL RIGHTS GROUPS AND PARTNERS: National Action Network; NAACP; National Council of Asian Paciﬁc Americans; National Council of La Raza; Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund; National Urban League; National Congress of Black Women (NCBW); National Coalition of Black Civic Participation (NCBCP); Black Women’s Roundtable; Human Rights Campaign; Black Elks; National Council of La Raza (NCLR); Phi Beta Sigma, Inc.; Planned Parenthood Federation of America; Hip Hop Caucus; The Lawyers Committee and Voto Latino.