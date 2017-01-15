*Former Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete formerly known as Bruce Jenner is planning to pose nude this year as trans star Caitlyn Jenner.

The reality TV star was reportedly unhappy with the lack of media attention she received in 2016 — and Jenner has vowed to change that by showing us parts of herself that no one wants to see.

“Cait wants to do something along the lines of what Kim did on the cover of Paper magazine. No one has worked harder than Cait to get the body she wants and, naturally, she wants to show it off,” said one source.

Jenner’s show “I Am Cait” was cancelled last year after only two seasons on E!. At the time, a member of the production team told reporters: “There just weren’t enough viewers.”

“I Am Cait” was the second reality TV show featuring Jenner, who was a series regular on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” when she lived as Bruce Jenner.

Caitlyn intends to use the nude photo shoot as a boost for another television series.

“It will focus less on her being a transsexual and more on being a single girl that wants to date and have a great time,” sources said.

As expected, the online response to Jenner’s nude goals has not been kind. One user said: “Jenner is a mental case! Who wants to see a nude photo of a man with breasts and a penis?”

Another asked: “How much do I have to pay not to see it?”

And yet another noted: “THAT is really gross!!!!!! They usually put THOSE kind of magazines in tan paper sleeves…”

Many upvoted the following comment left by another user:

“What’s sad is that this man is severely deranged and yet no one will tell him he needs intensive mental help. The media will portray him as normal and courageous and encourage him to keep playing this sick game. All along he is suffering inside. He is sick in his mind and in his soul.”

What do you think of Caitlyn Jenner’s upcoming nude pictorial?