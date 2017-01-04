*The state of California is preparing now for numerous anticipated legal battles with President-elect Donald Trump by retaining America’s former attorney general as its legal representation against the new Republican White House.

Democratic leaders of the California Legislature announced Wednesday that they’ve hired Eric Holder, who was attorney general under President Obama and is now a prominent Washington lawyer.

“Having the former attorney general of the United States brings us a lot of firepower in order to prepare to safeguard the values of the people of California,” Kevin de León, the Democratic leader of the Senate, said in an interview with the New York Times. “This means we are very, very serious.”

De León said he expected California to challenge Washington on issues including the environment, immigration and criminal justice. He said California Democrats decided to turn to Holder as they watched Trump assemble his cabinet and begin to set the tone for his presidency.

“It was very clear that it wasn’t just campaign rhetoric,” De León said of Trump’s proposals over the past year. “He was surrounding himself with people who are a very clear and present danger to the economic prosperity of California.”

The move by De León and his Democratic counterpart in the Assembly, Anthony Rendon, follows Gov. Jerry Brown’s appointment of Representative Xavier Becerra as attorney general last month, to succeed Kamala D. Harris, who was elected to the United States Senate.

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton beat Trump by more than four million votes in California.