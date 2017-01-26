*We’ve got news on LeBron James, but first we hear there’s a very interesting deal that might be going down.

According to Larry Brown Sports, the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly discussing a deal for Carmelo Anthony, and the names that aren’t involved will probably surprise you far more than the ones that are.

According to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News, the Knicks are open to trading Anthony to the Clippers without getting one of Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan or Chris Paul in return. The two sides are said to have engaged in discussions, though no deal is imminent and the Knicks still plan to shop for a better offer before the Feb. 25 trade deadline.

As Isola notes, Griffin actually cannot be traded to New York because of a rule within the collective bargaining agreement that states a team cannot have two Designated Rookie Max extensions on its roster at the same time that were both acquired via trade. Derrick Rose already has one of them.

*Meanwhile, LeBron James is making news for the foul words that came out of his mouth Tuesday night. It seems that despite 49 points from Kyrie Irving, the Cleveland Cavaliers lost on the road Monday to a New Orleans Pelicans team without star Anthony Davis, and after the game James was harshly critical of his team in a profane rant.

Speaking with reporters, James said that the Cavaliers were too “top-heavy,” and that the defending champions desperately need a playmaker. On Tuesday’s episode of “Undisputed,” Skip Bayless gave his thoughts on James’ outburst.

“I’ve never seen him like this before in his entire career. LeBron James, to me, is starting to come unglued. He’s starting to unravel. He’s starting to lose it, and I’m talking about psychologically and emotionally — and I’m not sure exactly why — but it’s just so out of character for him. “…. What he said after the game after a loss at the Pelicans without Anthony Davis playing one minute of that game stunned me because it’s un-LeBron James.”

