*Guests have been announced for Fox’s second “Showtime at the Apollo” special, airing Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m., with returning host Steve Harvey.

The brand-new one-hour special, which “reimagines” the classic talent showcase series, will feature performances by Chaka Khan, T.I. featuring Meek Mill, Quavo and RaRa, as well as comedians Mike Epps and Gabriel Iglesias.

Of course, the show will feature elements of Apollo’s legendary Amateur Night, where audience cheers select the winner, and boos can send an act off the stage mid-performance.

A two-hour “Showtime at the Apollo” special aired on Dec. 5, 2016, and featured performances by Ashanti and Ja Rule, pop superstar John Legend, rappers Flo Rida, Busta Rhymes, Doug E. Fresh and Rakim; and musical acts Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Bell Biv Devoe, En Vogue and Jodeci. The special also showcased comedians Anthony Anderson, Tracy Morgan, George Lopez and Jay Pharoah.