*Chance the Rapper has been named as a new board member at the DuSable Museum of African American History in Chicago, reports Pitchfork.

Chance’s father, Ken Bennett, has also been added to the board, the museum announced. They are among five new Board of Trustee members.

The DuSable was founded in 1961, and its goal is “to promote understanding and inspire appreciation of the achievements, contributions, and experiences of African Americans.”

I’m honored to announce I have been made a board member of Chicago’s historic DuSable Museum of African American History. I got big plans 💪🏾 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 6, 2017

Later this month, Chance will give a speech in Washington, D.C. at the NAACP’s “People’s Inauguration” rally.

From the DuSable Museum website:

The DuSable Museum of African American History located in the historic Hyde Park area of Chicago at 740 East 56th Place (57th Street and South Cottage Grove Avenue) in Washington Park unites art, history and culture.



Founded in 1961 by teacher and art historian Dr. Margaret Burroughs and other leading Chicago citizens, the DuSable Museum is one of the few independent institutions of its kind in the United States. The Museum was developed to preserve and interpret experiences and achievements of people of African descent.

The Museum is dedicated to the collection, documentation, preservation and study of the history and culture of Africans and African Americans. The DuSable Museum is proud of its diverse holdings that number more than 15,000 pieces and include paintings, sculpture, print works and historical memorabilia.

Special exhibitions, workshops and lectures are featured to highlight works by particular artists, historical events or collections on loan from individuals or institutions.