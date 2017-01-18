*Rapper, Taylor Bennett, the younger brother of Chance The Rapper, gave himself an early birthday present today — his truth.

On the eve of his 21st birthday, Bennett has come out as bisexual.

“My birthday is tomorrow & moving into next year I’d like to be more open about myself to help others that struggle with the same issues,” Bennett said over a series of tweets.

“Growing up I’ve always felt indifferent about my sexuality & being attracted 2 one sex & today I would like to openly come out to my fans,” he added.

“I do recognize myself as a bisexual male & do & have always openly supported the gay community & will keep doing so in 2017. #ThankYou.”

In 2015, Bennett released his well-received mixtape “Broad Shoulders,” featuring such new artists as Logan Parks, Talia Stewart and Jordan Bratton.

Listen to the title track below: