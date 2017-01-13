Charlie Wilson Reveals ‘In It To Win It’ Album Cover

*Eleven-time Grammy nominee, Charlie Wilson, revealed his In It To Win It album cover and announced more dates for his In It To Win It national arena tour which will kick off on February 8, 2017 in Norfolk, VA.

Tickets for newly added tour dates are available for pre-sale January 12 and go on sale January 13.

The tour, In It To Win It, is also the title of Wilson’s new album which is slated for release on February 17, 2017 and features musical guests Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Robin Thicke, Lalah Hathaway, T.I. and more. The first single from the album, “I’m Blessed” featuring T.I. is available now.

Click here to listen.

Charlie Wilson

I am excited about my new single, ‘I’m Blessed,’ because it says exactly where I am in my life,

blessed to still be making music that people want to hear" states Charlie Wilson.

2016 has been a tough year for so many people around the world and I am proud to release a song that

reminds us that we can all find some blessings in our lives.

Having T.I. add his flavor to the song and share who he is and how his journey is filled with blessings is an added bonus.

Every ticket purchased online for the In It To Win It Tour comes with one physical copy of the

In It To Win It album! Customers will receive a redemption email from Ticketmaster shortly

after their purchase with instructions on how to secure their copy of the CD.

Any album redemption submitted before the album release date will be received by the customer on the

official album release date.

For information on presale tickets, VIP packages or to purchase tickets visit

“I am excited about being on the road with my friends Grammy-Award winner, Fantasia, and four time Grammy-Award nominee, Johnny Gill” stated Wilson. “As usual, folks should come prepared for a party. I am looking forward to performing my new single, “I’m Blessed” together with some music from my new album and my classic hits.”

In 2015 Wilson completed a critically-acclaimed, sold-out arena tour, Forever Charlie, which was

the top winter tour of 2015. “Charlie Wilson leads the pack of touring artists on the weekly Hot

Tours roundup reported from his winter trek in support of the album, Forever Charlie, released

in January.” (Billboard, March 19, 2015.)

Also joining Charlie on their first national U.S. tour is P Music Group’s pop music duo, Solero

who have over 8 million views on their YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/SoleroTV. Their

first single “Green Light” from their debut EP is scheduled for release February 2017. Check

them out at www.solerobrothers.com.

“2017 is going to be an epic year for Charlie Wilson. In addition to his upcoming arena tour, we

have a great new album that includes some of today’s top musical artists,” stated Michael

Paran, Wilson’s manager and CEO of P Music Group. “The new album represents some of the

best music Charlie has recorded in his career thus far. He has a very diverse fan base and there

is something on this album for everyone.”

Charlie Wilson has received numerous awards during his critically-acclaimed career including

eleven Grammy nominations and a 2013 BET Lifetime Achievement Award which included

performances by Justin Timberlake, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell, Stevie Wonder, Jamie Foxx and India

Arie.

About AEG Live

AEG Live is one of the largest live music companies in the world. The company is dedicated to

all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global

and regional concert tours, music events and world-renowned festivals.

AEG Live operates in North America, Europe and Asia through 16 regional offices that support its tours which include such artists as Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Kenny Chesney; produce or support over 25 music festivals, including the iconic Coachella Valley

Music & Arts Festival; and owns, manages or books more than 60 clubs and theaters.

AEG Live presents more than 8,000 shows annually worldwide and conducts business under such globally

renowned brands as AEG Live, Goldenvoice, Concerts West, Messina Touring Group, Marshall

Arts LTD, and Madison House Presents.

For more information visit www.aeglive.com.

source: