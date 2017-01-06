*Katie Couric is serving as an executive producer on “Flint,” a forthcoming Lifetime original movie about the toxic water crisis in Flint, Mich., with Cher to star as a resident whose family is impacted.

The actress, who also serves as an executive producer, has been actively involved in helping Flint residents. At one point, she teamed with Icelandic Glacial to send 181,000 bottles of water to the area.

“This is a tragedy of staggering proportion and shocking that it’s happening in the middle of our country,” the Oscar winner said at the time.

Craig Zadan and Neil Meron (“The Wiz Live!”) will also executive produce, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Their Sony Pictures TV-based Storyline Entertainment optioned the rights to the story.

Bruce Beresford will direct from a script by Barbara Stepansky.

The drama is based on events in Flint about the poor management that led to water poisoning as well as the human elements of the residents who suffered — and whose voices were ignored.

The movie was inspired by a February 2016 cover story in Time magazine called “The Toxic Tap,” by Josh Sanburn.

This is Cher’s second TV movie role, following HBO’s 1996 “If These Walls Could Talk,” for which she scored a Golden Globe nomination.