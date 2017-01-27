*Chief Keef has been arrested for robbery and assault after allegedly attacking his former music producer, Ramsay Tha Great.

The Chicago rapper (real name Keith Cozart) was taken into custody just days after Ramsay claimed he was attacked in an armed home invasion, reports TMZ.

In a video posted to Instagram, Ramsay said he planned to press charges after claiming he was robbed of money, a ring and a Rolex. His face bears the markings of a beating.

When word of Keef’s incarceration reached Ramsay, the producer posted another video message in which he backed up his account of the attack and countered the haters who’ve flooded his social media accounts.

“It’s real sad to see my black community condone home invasion and armed robbery with a deadly assault…(he) hit me in the face with an AK-47,” he said, “Now that he’s locked up because he chose to make that stupid decision, come into my house and do that, I’m the bad guy for putting him in jail?…It’s real life you can’t do that.”



According to TMZ, Keef and one other individual were taken into custody after a search of the rapper’s home.

When asked to confirm Keef’s situation, a rep for the LAPD acknowledged that two individuals had been arrested on charges of home invasion and robbery, although he would not release their names.