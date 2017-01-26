*Yes, you can rest assured her grinnin’ 18-year-old ass has been apprehended and with any justice, she will spend five years in jail.

Thanks to social media viewers who contacted the Dept. of Children’s Services about the Live stream, followed up by ABC6 who passed the video along to the authorities, Shayla Rudolph’s 2-year-old child is in safe hands today.

Rudolph is seen being arrested (scroll down) after she was called out for streaming a video that appeared to show a screaming child taped to a wall. Although she was mum to reporter’s questions as she is being led to the backseat of a squad car, she had plenty to say as she narrated the disturbing video.

In the first segment of the 5 :10 video (ThisNthat) Rudolph smooches the imprisoned toddler and tells him, “You got the best mommy in the whole wide world. Don’t make me put more tape up there. Now sit still. You can see the TV from right there. You be a’iiight.”

She then goes on to address Facebook Live viewers saying, “You can’t clean with them running around. You can’t cook without them running around tearing up. Tape ’em to the wall. You can’t cook or none of that because they running around. Tape ’em to the wall.”

But hold on, as if that wasn’t enough, this heffa recorded another video…supposedly two days later. Mad after she was turned into Children’s Services.

Watch the disturbing video at EURThisNthat.