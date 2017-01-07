*Lately Chris Brown has been in super bad boy mode. His seemingly made up beef with Soulja Boy is one example and now we have another.

We’re hearing he cussed out a manager of a NYC gym and spit at the door on the way out after a confrontation during a basketball game.

Sources present at Life Time Athletic tell TMZ … Chris and his crew were on the basketball court, playing loud music and hurling insults and swear words during the action. We’re told members complained and a manager walked over and asked the group to tone it down.

The story goes that Brown then went ballistic, screaming and swearing at the woman. However, she wasn’t having it and ordered them to leave. A witness tells that on his way out Chris spit on the door.

As of now there’s been no response from Chris Brown’s camp about the incident.

In other news, which isn’t good, Lil Mo took to Instagram to share the horrific news that some of her family members had been murdered.

Here’s what she wrote:

“Got phone calls back to back some family in the hospital and some murdered. My heart is sooooo heavy. I never ask for anything. But PRAYER. Turning my phone off to focus.”

Unfortunately we don’t have any other details to share at this time. We send our prayers and best wishes to Lil Mo and her family.

Developing …