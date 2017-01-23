*Chris Brown did not appreciate Aziz Ansari comparing him to Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” and the singer is now catching heat for a response that has been labeled racist.

During Ansari’s monologue, he called the new US president “the Chris Brown of politics,” suggesting that supporters of Trump ignore his more controversial rhetoric just like fans of the singer choose to look past his history of domestic violence against Rihanna.

“I’m sure there’s a lot of people who voted for Trump the same way a lot of people listen to the music of Chris Brown. Where it’s like ‘hey man, I’m just here for the tunes. I don’t know about that other stuff. I just like the dancing and the music, I don’t condone the extra-curricular,” Ansari said Saturday night.

To that, Brown wrote on social media: “Somebody tell Aladdin to hop off my d**k.”

He shared that message on Instagram along with video of Ansari’s monologue. However, his use of “Aladdin” was labeled racist by a number of his 35 million followers.

“Aziz is Indian. Aladdin is Saudi Arabian. So this wasn’t even funny. Just disrespectful,” wrote one follower.

Another asked him to be a good sport: “Bro u love drama, Chris. It’s just a joke! Calm down. U go off in everything.”

In his 9-minute monologue, the star of Netflix series “Master of None” went on to say that Trump’s victory had given racists a license to come out of the closet, as if they’re shouting with glee, “We don’t have to pretend like we’re not racist anymore.”

“If you’re one of these people, please go back to pretending,” he added.

Watch Ansari’s “SNL” monologue below.