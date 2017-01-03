*Chris Brown turned his ire from Soulja Boy to his ex-girlfirend, Karrueche Tran, after she addressed the Twitter beef between the two artists that allegedly started when the rapper liked one of her photos on Instagram.

“First off, the drama between the both of these two is so ridiculous it makes no sense,” wrote Tran on IG Tuesday (Jan 3) after the beef got out of control. “We just brought in a new year and this is what we’re doing?”

Soulja Boy started it all after informing his followers: “Chris Brown just called me and said he wanna fight me because I liked @karrueche picture on Instagram this n**** a b****.”

Brown couldn’t let that slide. In one of his multiple clap backs throughout the day, he mentioned his 2-year-old daughter, Royalty: “Happy New Year! Royalty is 2 and has 5 times more money than Soulja Boy already. I’d be mad too.”

Soon, Twitter started weighing in on who might win if the two had a fist fight.

@Mr_Dapper_Don Brown beats women, so that makes me think he can’t fight a man. — Richard Fail (@ricotorpe) January 3, 2017

This soulja boy Chris brown stuff funny! Irdk why Chris felt like he had to say some but idk who’d win. Neither look like they can fight! 😂😂 — Derrius G (@DGooden1594) January 3, 2017

The back and forth escalated, with Chris telling Soulja Boy via video, “I’m gonna whoop your ass” and posting the rapper’s phone number online; and Soulja Boy saying in one of his responses: “You think you hard cuz you hit Rihanna?”

Soon, the story had gone from the gossip blogs to CNN.com, which tickled Soulja Boy to no end and gave him a chance to call Brown a “coke head woman beater” in yet another IG post.

I made CNN for beefing with a coke head woman beater. Chris u looking crazy right now. See u in the ring. Set up the fight I’m done talking 😈 @cnn A photo posted by Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:09am PST

At some point, Tran finally addressed the pettiness, which Soulja Boy posted on IG. Read her fed up message in full below:

Chris said he leaves his stalker comments under kae page because he wants her to feel like she poppin? Boy she is poppin! And without you! You so corny told you she don’t want u boy. Now leave me alone 😈 @chrisbrownofficial she just dissed u and you wanna fight me over her lmao 😂😂😂😂😂😂😩😩😩😩😩 hold this L A photo posted by Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:31am PST

Tran’s post did nothing to calm things down. In fact, Brown took offense and cursed out Tran for “chiming in”:

DIS A DUB!!!! You shoulda just shut up! AND DONT TRY TO GO BACK AND FORTH!! I GOT ALL DAY! A photo posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:40am PST

Below, a video montage of the back and forth between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy courtesy of DJ Akademiks…as of press time: