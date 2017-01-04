*Soulja Boy posted a video Wednesday morning apologizing for his beefs with Chris Brown, Lil Yachty and whomever else – just as Brown’s attorney, Mark Geragos, is threatening to file a lawsuit against the rapper.

In the video, Soulja said he had just learned news of his mother being hospitalized, and it’s put everything else in perspective. The rapper has been involved in multiple beefs over 2016, but he says that erratic behavior is done.

“At the end of the day, it’s not about who started the beefs, but who ends them,” he says in the video posted on IG. “With that being said, I found out my mom’s in the hospital. The doctors told me everything should be alright. She should be good.

“But no amount of money, no amount of cars, no amount of fame will make me be alright knowing my mom’s sick or anything has happened to my mom.”

Watch his full statement below:

PSA A video posted by Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) on Jan 4, 2017 at 9:52am PST

Meanwhile, according to TMZ, Brown’s lawyer Geragos said he’s going to file a lawsuit against Soulja … most likely for bringing up Chris’ daughter Royalty in some of his threats.