*Mike Tyson has ramped up the spectacle going on between his “boxer” Chris Brown and their opponent Soulja Boy with a diss track ahead of their scheduled boxing match.

On Sunday, Tyson tweeted a pic showing himself in the studio, promising he was “dropping heat.”

On Monday, Iron Mike dropped a 30-second snippet of the Damon Elliott-produced track called “It’s Going Down,” where he makes it clear in the lyrics: “If you show up, it’s going down. I’m gonna teach him how to knock your ass out.”

TMZ reports that Brown will be doing a verse on the track and a music video is in the works as well.

Watch below: