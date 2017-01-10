*Well here’s some surprise news. Kinda.

The Chris Brown/Soulja Boy ring battle can’t be pulled off in the US. They’re now planning to take the fight to Dubai

Even though it looks phony and made up, sources connected with both camps say the dislike for each other is real and they really do want to beat the crap out of the other. However, you probably won’t be surprised to learn that their chief motivation more than anything is a big ol’ paycheck by running the fight on Pay-Per-View.

As was reported, the initial plan was for the tiff between them to go down in Las Vegas, but it seems there are several rules and regulations that would make the bout impossible there. If you’re what those could possibly be, one of them is a mandatory drug test for amateur fights … which we all know both Brown and Soulja Boy would never pass. 🙂

According to TMZ, plan b is to take the fight overseas — first choice Dubai — and they believe the Pay-Per-View audience would rake in untold millions of dollars.

Both combatants, Brown Soulja Boy have talked about making this a charity fight, but of course of the cash will go straight to them. Surprise! Not.