*Chris Paul, CJ Anderson, Mookie Betts, Terrell Owens, EJ Tackett, Pete Weber & more compete in PBA Celebrity Invitational on 1/17.

Music executive, producer, DJ and radio personality, DJ Khaled and 2016 Professional Bowlers Association World Championship winner EJ Tackett have been announced as doubles partners, filling the field for the State Farm CP3 Family Foundation PBA Celebrity Invitational that will be taped by ESPN Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Lucky Strike LA Live in downtown Los Angeles.

The Khaled/Tackett team will join four other doubles teams that will feature a celebrity paired with a PBA Tour star. The other teams competing will be:

*18-time Tour Winner Chris Barnes, who will team up with tournament host and two-time champion Chris Paul

*Chris Paul Family Invitational defending champions former NFL star Terrell Owens and PBA Hall of Famer Pete Weber

*Boston Red Sox star outfielder Mookie Betts and 18-time PBA Tour winner Tommy Jones

*Denver Broncos running back CJ Anderson and 11-time Tour winner Sean Rash

Also, participating in the celebrity shootout portion of the event, will be Miles Brown, star of ABC’s hit series Black-ish.

VIP and Premium Seat ticket packages for the ESPN taping of the event are available by visiting

bit.ly/chrispaul17.

$350 VIP package – Includes meet & greet, dinner, open bar, premium seat and signed pin.

$150 Premium Seat ticket – Includes premium seat, two drink tickets and autographed t-shirt.

$25 general admission ticket.

The Celebrity Invitational begins with a red carpet ceremony at 6 p.m. PT at Lucky Strike LA Live (800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles) with the competition beginning at 7 p.m on Jan. 17. The event will be tape-delayed and will air in prime time Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Celebrity bowlers who have participated in previous events include NBA stars LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Blake Griffin, Rudy Gay and Kevin Durant; National Football League stars Michael Strahan, Hines Ward, LaMarr Woodley, Reggie Bush, C.J. Anderson and hip-hop stars Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Lil Wayne and Nelly, television personality Chris Hardwick, comedian/motion picture star Kevin Hart and television star Jesse Williams.

Past winners:

2016 – Pete Weber/Terrell Owens

2015 – Ronnie Russell/French Montana

2013 – Chris Barnes/Chris Hardwick

2012 – Pete Weber/Jerry Ferrara/Blake Griffin

2011 – Jason Belmonte/Chris Paul

2010 – Jason Belmonte/Chris Paul

2009 – Jason Couch/LeBron James

About the PBA

The Professional Bowlers Association is an organization of more than 3,200 of the best bowlers from 27 countries who compete in PBA Tour, PBA International Tour, QubicaAMF PBA Regional Tour, PBA Women’s Regional and PBA50 Tour events.

The organization is in its 58th consecutive year of nationally-televised competition, reaching bowling fans around the world who follow PBA activities through the PBA Network which includes Xtra Frame, the PBA’s exclusive online bowling channel, ESPN and CBS Sports Network, and the PBA on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Sponsors include Barbasol, Brunswick, Ebonite International, GEICO, Grand Casino Hotel and Resort, HotelPlanner.com, MOTIV, 900 Global, PBA Bowling Challenge Mobile Game, QubicaAMF, South Point Hotel Casino and Spa, Storm Products and the United States Bowling Congress, among others. For more information, log on to www.pba.com.

About The Chris Paul Family Foundation

The Chris Paul Family Foundation strives to positively impact individuals and families by providing resources that enrich and strengthen healthy development of strong communities. Through partnerships with Feed The Children, Make-A-Wish Foundation, The Salvation Army, Boys & Girls Clubs, LA’s BEST, The Reachability Foundation and Habitat for Humanity, the foundation supports literacy and technology initiatives, health and wellness programs and afterschool enrichment. To learn more about the Chris Paul Family Foundation, go to www.cp3foundation.org.

About Lucky Strike

Lucky Strike Entertainment is the creator and operator of a variety of entertainment concepts throughout the world that cater to any age, featuring premium bowling, restaurants, bars, live music, dance clubs, billiards and game rooms. Lucky Strike has been universally recognized in the media as the leading brand in the boutique bowling category. With state-of-the-art private and semi-private function rooms, Lucky Strike has hosted countless entertainment and sports celebrities, thousands of corporate and private events and has contributed to hundreds of charities. Lucky Strike Entertainment was founded in 2003 by Steven and Gillian Foster and Kevin Troy, with the opening of Lucky Strike in the heart of Hollywood. The global entertainment company is an equal opportunity employer and continues to grow, with over twenty venues. For more information, please visit www.bowlluckystrike.com.

source:

Jerry Schneider

[email protected]