*Chrisette Michele has released a new spoken word hitting back at critics who dragged her for agreeing to perform at one of Donald Trump’s Inaugural Balls.

“I am the black song Spike Lee won’t sing, I am the black voice inauguration bells ring,” she begins in her release, “No Political Genius.”

The singer has experienced massive backlash ever since news of her performance surfaced, including a plea from Questlove, who offered her payment not to perform; and Spike Lee, who said he would no longer consider using one of her songs in his forthcoming Netflix series “She’s Gotta Have It.”

She responds to all of her critics on the release, adding, “I’m no political genius/I won’t let this defeat us” and “For John Lewis and Ben Carson/Questlove, Spike Lee, and before them/I won’t divide now/That’s not smart now/God before me, I won’t back down/This is my damn America now.”

Listen to “No Political Genius,” the first track off her project “Still American,” below: